Fathers: Lost and Found at the Carnegie

Join authors Frank X Walker ( Last Will, Last Testament) and Neil Chethik ( FatherLoss), along with jazz pianist Harry Pickens, for a reading, conversation, and musical meditation on fathers. Whether present or absent, fathers shape the lives of their children in consequential ways.

In his new book, Walker shares poetry from a year when he experienced both the death of his father and the birth of his son. Meanwhile, Chethik, whose 2001 book debuts this year as an ebook, shares scenes from families where the father is gone. All three artists seek answers to the perennial question: How can we be better fathers to our sons?

Free event! Light refreshments and food by the bite will be served. Offered in cooperation with Lexington Leadership Foundation. Sponsored by UK College of Arts & Sciences.

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org