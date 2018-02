Fayette County Farm Bureau Auction

Open to the public! Donated Items! All types of farm equipment and lawn & garden equipment. Usable items - no junk. 100% of the auction proceeds go to the Fayette County Farm Bureau Education Foundation.

Located in the Man o' War Parking Lot.

fayettecofarmbureau.com

Fayette Co. Farm Bureau Office – 859-253-0023

For more information visit KyHorsePark.com