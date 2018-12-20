Feast of the 7 Fishes Holiday Beer Dinner

Join us for the annual Feast of Seven Fishes Holiday Beer Dinner at Smithtown Seafood and West Sixth Brewing Co.! This year, we're taking inspiration from Puerto Rican cuisine, with a delicious menu designed by Chef Agnes Marrero of Smithtown Seafood.

The tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes comes from Italian roots, celebrating the Christmas season with a seafood feast. This year's hearty Puerto Rican meal highlights fresh seafood and unique holiday traditions from Puerto Rico, with each course paired with West Sixth brews.

Dine with us on Thursday, Dec. 20, in the Barrel Room. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. with a welcome beer and passed appetizers. See menu below. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. Stay with us afterward as we watch Top Chef in the Beer Garden at 9 p.m.!

Seats are assigned. Please email kelly@westsixth.com with seating preferences if tickets are purchased separately. Event is for ages 21 and older. Cost is $55 for dinner and pairings. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Chef Agnes Marrero’s Puerto Rican Feast of the Seven Fishes:

Hors d'oeuvres

Conch Pastelillos

Spicy, crispy little conch turnovers

Montaditos de Salmorejo de Jueyes

Cup-shaped tostones, filled with lump crab salad

First Course

Bacaloa and Pulpa Salad

House-cured salt cod, sliced octopus with avocado, onion, lime, tomato, egg, olive oil and casava

Second Course

Asopao de Marisos

A fish soup of mahi mahi, calamari, mussels, sofrito, broth and rice

Entrée

Mofongo with Shrimp in Criollo Sauce

Mashed plantain with garlic and chicharron, sautéed red royal shrimp in very flavorful sauce of peppers, garlic and tomato with Puerto Rican spices

Dessert

Trembleque

Coconut custard with candied orange peel and cranberry shortbread cookies

For more information call (859) 705-0915 or visit westsixth.com