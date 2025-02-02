Feb. 2 Creig Ewing presents at Ten20 Craft Brewery

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Join us at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a night of standup comedy.

Creig Ewing presents several of his favorite comics -- Keith McGill, Mike Fields and Donna Watts.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious pizza.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/92250-feb.-2-creig-ewing-presents



Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
