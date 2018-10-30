Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton

to Google Calendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton

Dread, deception, death and dismemberment are the ingredients of Kentucky tales that have fed nightmares for generations.

Acclaimed storyteller Mary Hamilton will share sample stories and reveal who told them, who collected them and why she added them to her repertoire and published them in her book, Kentucky Folktales: Revealing Stories, Truths, and Outright Lies. Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities.

All programs are  free & open to the public

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Feeding Nightmares with storyteller Mary Hamilton - 2018-10-30 19:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Submit Yours