KMAC Felting Family Workshop - 1 Felt Together Family Workshop Flyer

Felt Together! - Family Workshop at KMAC

Duos will work with artist Lizzie Gulick to learn basic wet felt making. They will use an in-lay technique to create one art piece that would work well as a holiday gift or decoration for the home! Light drinks and snacks provided. Youth must be between the ages of 7-18. Each registration comes with two workshop spots (1 adult + 1 youth) with each duo making one piece together.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops