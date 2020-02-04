Felted Vessels at Kentucky Artisan Center

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tonya Vance Creates Felted Vessels

Because Tonya Vance loves brilliant color, she dyes wool and uses the wet felting process to create colorful felted vessels and ornaments. The wet felting process locks the wool fibers together so that it can be formed into numerous shapes. Vance will create small vessels during her demonstration that day.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov