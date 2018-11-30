Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery

Kaviar Gallery will host an invitational show featuring 18 Kentucky Foundation for Women Artist Enrichment Grantees from across Kentucky, working in a variety of media, from November 30 to January 19. The Opening Reception will be held at Kaviar Gallery, November 30, 6-8PM during the F.A.T Friday Trolley Hop. Artists include Philis Alvic, Stacey Frett, Nicole Hand, Jennifer Hart, Diane Kahlo, and Debra Lott.

Feminist art seeks to abolish stereotypes, influence societal standards, and incite change toward equality. The Kentucky Foundation for Women’s Artist Enrichment grant provides opportunities for feminist artists and arts organizations to further their artistic development to create art for positive social change.

The work of these artists embodies the thoughts of Lucy R. Lippard who stated: feminist art is “neither a style nor a movement but instead a value system, a revolutionary strategy, a way of life." In keeping with that sentiment, “Feminist Expressions” offers a wide variety of artwork that is playful, political, celebratory, reverent, irreverent, inspiring, satirical, and challenging.

For more information call 502-561-0377 or visit craigkaviargallery.com