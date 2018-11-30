Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery

to Google Calendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00

Kaviar Forge & Gallery 1718 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery

Kaviar Gallery will host an invitational show featuring 18 Kentucky Foundation for Women Artist Enrichment Grantees from across Kentucky, working in a variety of media, from November 30 to January 19. The Opening Reception will be held at Kaviar Gallery, November 30, 6-8PM during the F.A.T Friday Trolley Hop. Artists include Philis Alvic, Stacey Frett, Nicole Hand, Jennifer Hart, Diane Kahlo, and Debra Lott.

Feminist art seeks to abolish stereotypes, influence societal standards, and incite change toward equality. The Kentucky Foundation for Women’s Artist Enrichment grant provides opportunities for feminist artists and arts organizations to further their artistic development to create art for positive social change.

The work of these artists embodies the thoughts of Lucy R. Lippard who stated: feminist art is “neither a style nor a movement but instead a value system, a revolutionary strategy, a way of life." In keeping with that sentiment, “Feminist Expressions” offers a wide variety of artwork that is playful, political, celebratory, reverent, irreverent, inspiring, satirical, and challenging.

For more information call 502-561-0377 or visit craigkaviargallery.com

Info
Kaviar Forge & Gallery 1718 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
502-561-0377
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Feminist Art for Social Change Exhibit at Kaviar Forge and Gallery - 2018-11-30 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Monday

November 26, 2018

Tuesday

November 27, 2018

Submit Yours