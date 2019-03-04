Feminist Poet, Playwright and Professor Cherrie Moraga

Feminist poet, playwright and professor Cherrie Moraga will discuss activism as “radical dissidence” during her March 4 lecture at the University of Louisville.

Moraga’s free, public talk is “’Man Up’: Queer Identities and the Spirit of Radical Dissidence.” The free, public event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium with a reception afterward.

Her talk is the annual Minx Auerbach Lecture in Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, sponsored by that department in the College of Arts and Sciences. UofL’s Commonwealth Center for the Humanities and Society and the LGBT Center are co-sponsoring.

Moraga is an English professor at University of California-Santa Barbara, after working for more than two decades as artist in residence in theater and performance studies at Stanford University. At UCSB, she co-founded the Las Maestra Center for Xicana Indigenous Thought and Art Practice.

She has published three volumes of plays: “Heroes & Saints and Other Plays,” “Watsonville/Circle in the Dirt” and “The Hungry Woman/Heart of the Earth.”

Since co-editing the feminist anthology “This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Color,” she has published several collections including “A Xicana Codex of Changing Consciousness,” “Loving in the War Years,” “The Last Generation” and “Waiting in the Wings: Portrait of a Queer Motherhood.”

Moraga has won many honors for her work, including the American Studies Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Lambda Foundation’s Pioneer Award and several literary awards and fellowships.

For more information, contact Dawn Heinecken at 502-852-8160 or dawn.heinecken@louisville.edu.