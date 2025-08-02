Fern-tastic Walk at Creasey Mahan
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Join our board member, gardener, and proud “fernatic,” Dr. John Hubbard, for a fascinating guided walk through the Woodland Garden and Preserve. Discover the hidden world of ferns as Dr. Hubbard shares his knowledge and passion for these resilient plants. You’ll learn how to identify a variety of native fern species, explore their unique adaptations, and gain a new appreciation for their quiet beauty in gardens and the forest. Whether you’re a seasoned plant lover or simply fern-curious, this walk is a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature!
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/