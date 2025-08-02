× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Fern-tastic Walk

Fern-tastic Walk at Creasey Mahan

Join our board member, gardener, and proud “fernatic,” Dr. John Hubbard, for a fascinating guided walk through the Woodland Garden and Preserve. Discover the hidden world of ferns as Dr. Hubbard shares his knowledge and passion for these resilient plants. You’ll learn how to identify a variety of native fern species, explore their unique adaptations, and gain a new appreciation for their quiet beauty in gardens and the forest. Whether you’re a seasoned plant lover or simply fern-curious, this walk is a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature!

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/