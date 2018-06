Festival of Learnshops: Build a Set of 3 Shaker Style Products

Woodworker Will Bondurant will teach participants how to construct a Shaker divided carrier with a center handle, a Shaker basket carrier and a Shaker display tray. This class is noisy and dusty. Masks and earplugs are advisable. Old clothes and an apron is recommended. Intermediate level. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Class size limit 10

Conference room – Kentucky Artisan Center – 9:30 – 5:00

Eleven workshops by artists in multiple mediums are being offered including: quilting, stone carving, basketry, gourd art, drawing with pencil and ink, woodcarving, botanical drawing, woodworking, and scratchboard art.

