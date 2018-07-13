Festival of Learnshops: Creating Gourd Art

Gourd artist Donna Smith will teach students different ways to decorate gourds. 18 Years or older.

Class limit 6.

Sign up for this class at Festival of Learnshops visitberea.com

Lower Level – Kentucky Artisan Center – 9:30-5:00

Eleven workshops by artists in multiple mediums are being offered including: quilting, stone carving, basketry, gourd art, drawing with pencil and ink, woodcarving, botanical drawing, woodworking, and scratchboard art. To register and participate – www.visitberea.com

Learnshops are from 9:30-5:00 at the Center. Details and workshop descriptions can be found at visitberea.com/workshops/group/festival-of-learnshops

