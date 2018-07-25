Festival of Learnshops: Gourd Art for Kids & Families

Donna Smith will bring gourds in a variety of sizes and shapes to decorate. Participants will take home one or more gourds. Wear clothes that can get messy. Participants ages 6-8 must be accompanied by one parent or authorized adult.

Class size limit 6

Sign up for this class at Festival of Learnshops visitberea.com

Conference room – Kentucky Artisan Center – 9:30 – 5:00

Eleven workshops by artists in multiple mediums are being offered including: quilting, stone carving, basketry, gourd art, drawing with pencil and ink, woodcarving, botanical drawing, woodworking, and scratchboard art. To register and participate – visitberea.com

Learnshops are from 9:30-5:00 at the Center. Details and workshop descriptions can be found at visitberea.com/workshops/group/festival-of-learnshops

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit visitberea.com