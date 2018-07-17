Festival of Learnshops: How to Make an Appalachian Dough Bowl

How to Make an Appalachian Dough Bowl

Woodworker Ron McWhorter, of Richmond, will show students how to create a hand-hewn wooden dough bowl. There will be a discussion about woods and the instructor will demonstrate the use of old tools, the Adze, gouge, mallet and scorp and will allow class to have hands on practice.

Class limit 15

Sign up for this class at Festival of Learnshops www.visitberea.com

Lower Level – Kentucky Artisan Center – 9:30-5:00

Eleven workshops by artists in multiple mediums are being offered including: quilting, stone carving, basketry, gourd art, drawing with pencil and ink, woodcarving, botanical drawing, woodworking, and scratchboard art. To register and participate – www.visitberea.com

Learnshops are from 9:30-5:00 at the Center. Details and workshop descriptions can be found at visitberea.com/workshops/group/festival-of-learnshops

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit visitberea.com