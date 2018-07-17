Festival of Learnshops: Quilt Making for Beginners

Fiber artist Janet Serrenho, of Lexington, will teach beginning quilting at the Center. Sewing machines and materials provided.

Class limit 6.

Sign up for this class at Festival of Learnshops www.visitberea.com

Conference room – Kentucky Artisan Center – 9:30 – 5:00

Eleven workshops by artists in multiple mediums are being offered including: quilting, stone carving, basketry, gourd art, drawing with pencil and ink, woodcarving, botanical drawing, woodworking, and scratchboard art. To register and participate – www.visitberea.com

Learnshops are from 9:30-5:00 at the Center. Details and workshop descriptions can be found at visitberea.com/workshops/group/festival-of-learnshops

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit visitberea.com