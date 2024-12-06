× Expand Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Festival of Music, Trees & Nativities

Festival of Music, Trees & Nativities in Crestwood

FREE

Now in its 14th year, this festival celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Christmas Creche and the universal language of Christmas music. Come and enjoy continuous musical performances throughout the event, along with meaningful, decorated trees, and hundreds of beautiful nativities. The Crestwood Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts this community-wide Christmas celebration which features over 600 nativity displays.

For more information visit http://touroldham.com/calendar