Festival of Nativities in Crestwood

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Festival of Nativities

Hosted by the Crestwood Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Crestwood, the 11th Festival of Nativities celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Christmas Creche on Dec. 9, 10 & 11. See first-hand over 300 Nativities on display from around the world. Along with nativity scene displays, visitors to the Festival of Nativities can enjoy family photos, cookies, children’s craft, traditional Nacimiento, live nativity, nativity story tours and community concerts all free of charge. Experience a wonderful evening of art and Christmas spirit that will be sure to become part of your annual holiday traditions. Nonperishable food items collected for the South Oldham Inter-Church Council Christmas Baskets to benefit those in need.

For more information call (502) 386-0779 or email crestwoodstakepublicaffairs@gmail.com