Festival of Trees and Trains in Ashland

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

The Festival of Trees and Trains

The Festival of Trees and Trains is a ten day annual event that is the largest fundraiser of the Paramount Woman’s Association. This event supports the Education Department of the Paramount Arts Center, which provides an enriching, creative and theatrical outlet for our community.

The Festival features fantastically decorated trees, amazing entertainment, fun children's activities, incredible food, local shopping and so much more!

For more information visit pacfott.org

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
