Festival of Trees and Trains in Ashland

The Festival of Trees and Trains

Celebrate the wonder of the season at the Festival of Trees in Ashland, KY. For over four decades, this beloved event has brought our community together to experience creativity, joy, and tradition in the historic theater.

The Festival of Trees is a cherished tradition, passed down through generations. Year after year, families return and share stories like, “Remember the year when…”

Join us during the week of Thanksgiving and become part of the magic.

For more information visit paramountashland.com