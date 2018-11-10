Festival of Trees at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

The 42nd Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees opens at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art on November 10, 2018. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to interpret the origins of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Music traditions. The exhibition continues through December 31 and admission fees are $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children.

Museum hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Access for physically challenged individuals is provided at the Atrium entrance in the 9th Street parking lot.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.