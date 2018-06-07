Festival of the Bluegrass at the Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Festival of the Bluegrass at the Kentucky Horse Park

Join us for the Festival of the Bluegrass, a traditional Bluegrass Music Festival in the heart of the beautiful Bluegrass region of Kentucky. Established in 1974, this family-run festival, described as a 'family reunion on steroids' has a little something for everyone. Kids events include a music camp for youngsters 8-18 with an interest in bluegrass music. Join us this June at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground.

For more information call 859-253-0806 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
859-253-0806
