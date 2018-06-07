Festival of the Bluegrass at the Kentucky Horse Park

Join us for the Festival of the Bluegrass, a traditional Bluegrass Music Festival in the heart of the beautiful Bluegrass region of Kentucky. Established in 1974, this family-run festival, described as a 'family reunion on steroids' has a little something for everyone. Kids events include a music camp for youngsters 8-18 with an interest in bluegrass music. Join us this June at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground.

For more information call 859-253-0806 or visit kyhorsepark.com