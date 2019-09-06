× Expand Georgetown/Scott County Tourism 2018 Colt & Filly Review Parade - Festival of the Horse

Festival of the Horse in Georgetown

Celebrate the role of the horse in the heart of the Bluegrass! The 39th annual Festival of the Horse will be held September 6-8, 2019 in Historic Downtown Georgetown. This popular event features live music, arts & crafts exhibits, food booths, multiple parades, carnival rides and other family-friendly activities!

For more information call (502) 863-2547 or visit festivalofthehorse.org