Annual music festival at AJ Jolly Park
Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park
Festival on the Lake 2019 featuring The Steel Woods. Also appearing will be Branden Martin, The Georgia Thunderbolts, The Josephines, and The Billy Rock Band. Food, drinks, crafters, vendors, and kid zone. Camping is available. For camping call 859-635-4423
For more information call 859-547-3681.
AJ Jolly Park 1565 Race Track Road , Alexandria, Kentucky 41001 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family