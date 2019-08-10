Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park

Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park

Festival on the Lake 2019 featuring The Steel Woods. Also appearing will be Branden Martin, The Georgia Thunderbolts, The Josephines, and The Billy Rock Band. Food, drinks, crafters, vendors, and kid zone. Camping is available. For camping call 859-635-4423 

For more information call 859-547-3681.

AJ Jolly Park 1565 Race Track Road , Alexandria, Kentucky 41001 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
8596354423
