× Expand AJ Jolly Park Annual music festival at AJ Jolly Park

Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park

Festival on the Lake 2019 featuring The Steel Woods. Also appearing will be Branden Martin, The Georgia Thunderbolts, The Josephines, and The Billy Rock Band. Food, drinks, crafters, vendors, and kid zone. Camping is available. For camping call 859-635-4423

For more information call 859-547-3681.