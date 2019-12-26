Fiddler On the Roof at the Carson Center

The Carson Center is pleased to announce the new 2019-2020 Broadway Season at the Carson Center. There will be one performance for all shows. Broadway Series Subscription Renewal Forms will be mailed to current subscribers. New and Renewing Subscribers will be able to purchase online. Subscriptions start at $310.17. For questions, please visit the Carson Center Box Office or call (270) 450-4444. CSI and Baptist Health Paducah are the season sponsors.

Subscriptions for the coming year will include seven productions:

Once On This Island on October 12, 2019;

Escape To Margaritaville on November 4, 2019;

Fiddler On the Roof on December 26, 2019;

The SpongeBob Musical on January 20, 2020;

Waitress on March 19, 2020,

Bandstand on April 20, 2020

Beautiful on June 8, 2020.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as Fiddler On the Roof begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org