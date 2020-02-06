Fiddler on the Roof at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

*Thursday, February 6 – 7:30pm – Broadway Buddies Performance * (not available for season tickets)

Friday, February 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 – 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 – 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!  Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

