Fifth House Ensemble: Journey LIVE at the Norton Center

Praised by the New York Times for its “conviction, authority, and finesse,” the Chicago-based Fifth House Ensemble harnesses the collaborative spirit of chamber music to reach beyond the traditionally perceived limits of classical music. Now they’ve teamed up with composer Austin Wintory to present an original interactive live performance of his Grammy®-nominated score to the video game “Journey.” Never the same each time it is played, “Journey” is an interactive parable, an anonymous online adventure where players navigate life passages and form emotional connections with others through music. In this unprecedented collaboration, live musicians respond to the actions of game players in real time on stage.

