Figuratively Speaking Exhibit at Artists Attic
Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Cissy Hamilton
Ree Wilson
Anne Bjork
These 3 local artists have drawn together for many years at the University of Kentucky Saturday morning life drawing sessions. The figure is one of the more difficult subjects to capture, but our artists demonstrate this skill beautifully in our new exhibition.
Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM
Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM
The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401
For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org