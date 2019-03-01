Figuratively Speaking Exhibit at Artists Attic

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Figuratively Speaking Exhibit at Artists Attic

Cissy Hamilton

Ree Wilson

Anne Bjork

These 3 local artists have drawn together for many years at the University of Kentucky Saturday morning life drawing sessions. The figure is one of the more difficult subjects to capture, but our artists demonstrate this skill beautifully in our new exhibition.

Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM

Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM

The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
859.254.5501
