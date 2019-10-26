Fillies Mystery Dinner at the Disco
Big Spring Country Club 5901 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Fillies Mystery Dinner at the Disco
Mystery is on the Menu & Everyone is Invited!
Come in your grooviest 70's DISCO attire!
Saturday, October 26 at 6PM SHARP! (As a knife)
Big Spring Country Club - 5901 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205
Corporate tables of 10 can be purchased here at Eventbrite or by check
For questions, contact Connie Schilffarth at connieschilly@gmail.com
DEADline to purchase tickets is Saturday, October 19!
For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/fillies-mystery-dinner-at-the-disco-tickets-71356682759