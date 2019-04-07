Filly Races to Benefit Women 4 Women
The Parklands of Floyds Fork 1421 Beckley Creek Parkway, Kentucky 40202
Misty Cruse
The starting line for the 2018 Filly Race
Join us for the Second Annual Filly Races to benefit Women 4 Women. This is a women's only half marathon and four miler open to women of all ages and fitness levels.
For more information call (502) 561-8060 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/TheFillyWomensHalfMarathon4Miler
