Filly Races to Benefit Women 4 Women

The Parklands of Floyds Fork 1421 Beckley Creek Parkway, Kentucky 40202

Join us for the Second Annual Filly Races to benefit Women 4 Women. This is a women's only half marathon and four miler open to women of all ages and fitness levels.

For more information call (502) 561-8060 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/TheFillyWomensHalfMarathon4Miler

The Parklands of Floyds Fork 1421 Beckley Creek Parkway, Kentucky 40202
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Outdoor
