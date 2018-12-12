Film Brew Series The Untouchables at Maiden Alley

Maiden Alley Cinema 112 Maiden Alley, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Film Brew Series The Untouchables at Maiden Alley 

The Film Brew Series, brought to you by a variety of local sponsors, local/regional breweries and in conjunction with Maiden Alley Cinema, began as a way to pay homage to some of the classic films we love.  Film Brew is a unique event that celebrates film and a variety of craft beers!!!

NOTE: ALL ages are allowed (if rating permits) and encouraged as we create an atmosphere that welcomes all, however you MUST BE 21 TO CONSUME ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES.

All events start at 7:00 and are $14 per person. Props, a beer and trivia may be included.

The Untouchables

Featuring Elliott Ness Amber Lager

Sponsored by

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Starring

Kevin Costner

Directed by

Brian De Palma

1920's prohibition Chicago is corrupt from the judges downward. So in going up against Al Capone, Treasury agent Eliot Ness picks just two cops to help him and his accountant colleague. One is a sharp-shooting rookie, the other a seen-it-all beat man. The four of them are ready to battle Capone and his empire, but it could just be that guns are not the best way to get him.

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 7:00pm

For more information call ( 270) 442-7723 or visit maidenalleycinema.com  

Info
Maiden Alley Cinema 112 Maiden Alley, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Film, Food & Drink
270-442-7723
