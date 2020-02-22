Film Screening: I Am Ali at the Louisville Free Public Library

Louisville Free Public Library - New Burg 4800 Exeter Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 45218

Film Screening: I Am Ali at the Louisville Free Public Library

Documentary Film Screening: I am Ali

Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon screening of the 2014 I am Ali about boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Rated PG

For more information call  502-574-1771  or visit lfpl.org

Louisville Free Public Library - New Burg 4800 Exeter Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 45218
Kids & Family
502-574-1771
