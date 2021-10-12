Southern Circuit Film Series: Not Going Quietly Documentary Screening

Film Series: Not Going Quietly Documentary Screening

Not Going Quietly

In-Person Screening and Q&A:

Tuesday, October 12

6:00 p.m. @ The Capitol

OR Watch Online:

Sunday, October 10 - Wednesday, October 13

When 32-year-old activist and father Ady Barkan is diagnosed with ALS and given four years to live, he finds himself in a deep depression, struggling to connect with his newborn son, whose presence reminds him of the future he will miss. But after a chance confrontation with Senator Jeff Flake goes viral, Ady decides to embark on a cross-country tour of America, using his final breaths to fight for healthcare justice. Ultimately, Ady discovers that collective action and speaking truth to power offers a source of hope for the future that transforms his relationship with his son and his belief in what is possible for his family.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org