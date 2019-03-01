University of Louisville Meet the Professor Lecture Series

Social media and politics. Film and faith. Art inside and out of galleries. The ancient and modern use of Amazon forests. A monthly luncheon lecture series this spring will sample up a wide range of University of Louisville faculty expertise.

The College of Arts and Sciences and the Liberal Studies Project offer the Meet the Professor series to highlight the college's research and cultural offerings.

The Thursday luncheon talks begin at noon in the University Club. Reservations are required, with $15 payment by check. To reserve a spot, contact Janna Tajibaeva at 502-852-2247 or janna@louisville.edu no later than the Monday before each event.

Here are the spring 2018 semester talks:

Jan. 11 – "Inside and Outside of Gallery Space – Creating Visual Narratives,” Mary Carothers, fine arts professor. She will talk about how her work as a public artist is inspired by working outside of traditional spaces and how electronic representation of images and texts holds potential for community and global involvement with art.

Feb. 1 – “Garden Forests of the Amazon: Ancient Civilization and Modern Legacies,” Anna Browne Ribeiro, anthropology professor. She will discuss how those South American forests are far from untouched, explaining how humans have worked across thousands of years and billions of acres to work the land.

March 1– “Film, Faith and Fury: How Religious Movies Have Riled Believers,” John Ferre, communication professor. He will identify the most controversial religious movies, show the lengths to which religious groups have gone to censure them, discuss pressures on movie production and explain what the films contain that the faithful have found so offensive.

April 12 – “Surfing to the Extremes: How Social Media is Polarizing Public Opinion,” Jason Gainous, political science professor. He will talk about how social media has altered how and what citizens consume as news, leading to avoidance of information that challenges them and the development of more extreme attitudes in the U.S. political arena.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Janna Tajibaeva at (502) 852-2247 or janna@louisville.edu