Final Reserve, James Thompson & Brother Bourbon Tasting

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Final Reserve, James Thompson & Brother Bourbon Tasting (45 Year Aged Bourbon) In Partnership with the Bourbon Classic

Don’t miss your chance to taste Final Reserve, James Thompson & Brother Bourbon during one of the most exclusive tasting events in Kentucky Bourbon history. For the very first time a Bourbon that aged in the barrel for 45 years will be available for tasting. A very select 100 ticketed guests will also get the chance to meet the man behind the project, James “Buddy” Thompson, and celebrate the Thompson’s great name in Kentucky and Bourbon history. Guests will enjoy 2 complimentary cocktails and delicious small plate food selections from Lilly’s Bistro along with a guided tasting of the 45 year-old Bourbon.

For more information call (502)753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/savorevent

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
