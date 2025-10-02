Finding "Fulfillment": An Evening with Novelist Lee Cole

Thursday October 2, 2025Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM.The latest novel from western Kentucky native Lee Cole grapples with work, life, and love under late capitalism, telling the tale of two brothers caught up in a tale of indecision, class, and privilege in the modern American South, much of it set in Cole's hometown of Paducah. For this special event, Cole will discuss his new book and his process as a writer with WKMS News Director Derek Operle.

