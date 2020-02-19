Finding Neverland at Norton Center for the Arts

Packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, Finding Neverland is a timeless story about the power of imagination and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up. Based on the Academy Award®-winning film of the same name, this breathtaking Broadway musical follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he conjures the magical world of Neverland and writes a play unlike any the high-society London theatregoers have ever seen. It's a tremendous risk, but as Barrie himself has discovered-When you believe, you can fly.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com