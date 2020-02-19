Finding Neverland
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Finding Neverland at Norton Center for the Arts
Packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, Finding Neverland is a timeless story about the power of imagination and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up. Based on the Academy Award®-winning film of the same name, this breathtaking Broadway musical follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he conjures the magical world of Neverland and writes a play unlike any the high-society London theatregoers have ever seen. It's a tremendous risk, but as Barrie himself has discovered-When you believe, you can fly.
For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com