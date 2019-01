Finger Lickin' Chicken Week in Corbin

Our first Annual Finger Lickin' Chicken Week is coming up January 21st through the 26th! This is your chance to sample some of the best dishes within Corbin city limits all for just $5 a dish! Does the Colonel have some competition? You be the judge!

To see list of participants visit Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission on Facebook.

For more information call (606) 528-8860