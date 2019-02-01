Fired and Inspired Exhibit at ArtsPlace Gallery

The mentor/mentee relationship in ceramics is vital for the enrichment and longevity of the maker. In this exhibition, the artists highlight and give appreciation to their mentors. Whether they be college professors, peers, or established artists in the field, their mentors have not only helped them find their way in ceramics, but also forged long-lasting bonds filled with gratitude and friendship.

These mentors have graciously passed down their knowledge of clay that has given the support needed to advance. Without this relationship, the artists would not be as inspired as they are to push forward with the material they love best.

With works by Amelia Stamps and the Potters of Lexington, Leah Combs, Stephanie Galli, Steve Heartsill, Link Henderson, David Kring, Amelia Stamps, and Melisa Beth Zimmerman.

Monday - Friday, 10AM-5PM | Saturday, Noon-5PM

ArtsPlace Gallery | 161 N Mill St

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit LexArts.org