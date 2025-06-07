Firefly Friday at Liberty Hall

Saturday, June 7th, 2025Event DescriptionFree Event, All ages Welcome! 8:30pm - 10pm Join us in the garden to observe fireflies (or lightning bugs!) as they light up the evening sky with their luminescent displays. Learn about how and why they use their unique adaptation to communicate. As partners with Dark Sky Frankfort, our nighttime critters like fireflies, owls, and bats mean a lot to us! We are excited to invite everyone to experience the garden at night. Meet us in the back of Liberty Hall and bring your own jar! We encourage you to safely catch and release the fireflies found in our garden.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org