Firehouse With Special Guest Once Bitten A Great White Legacy at The Amp at Log Still Distillery
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The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051
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Firehouse With Special Guest Once Bitten A Great White Legacy at The Amp at Log Still Distillery
The Amp at Log Still - A whole new sound for Kentucky's bourbon country
For more information, please call 502-917-0710 visit logstilldistillery.com/theamp/
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The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink