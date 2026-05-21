Firehouse With Special Guest Once Bitten A Great White Legacy at The Amp at Log Still Distillery

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The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051

Firehouse With Special Guest Once Bitten A Great White Legacy at The Amp at Log Still Distillery

The Amp at Log Still - A whole new sound for Kentucky's bourbon country

For more information, please call 502-917-0710 visit logstilldistillery.com/theamp/

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The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
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