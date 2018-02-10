Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Fireside Chats Series - Each Saturday evening in February - Join us for "A Taste of the Frontier", your evening meal, and then enjoy a first person historical character presentation. 

Feb. 3: Daniel Boone, Kentucky explorer and pioneer  

Feb. 10: Private William Greathouse

Feb. 17: Frontier Doctor

Feb. 24: Maggie Delaney, indentured servant

Taste of the Frontier served 5:30PM - 6:15PM

Fireside Chat at 6:45PM. 

Admission is $15 per person, $5 children under 12.  The 18th Century Tavern blockhouse will also be open prior to the chats, until about 6:30PM.  If you would like to browse the tavern, please make time to come a few minutes early.  Reservations required and there is limited seating. 

For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov

