Fireworks Over Wendell Moore Park

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

Bring your chair or blanket and settle in to watch fireworks light up the night sky for this Independence Day Celebration. A great way to top off the holiday. FREE.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
502.225.0655
