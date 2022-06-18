× Expand Visit Ashland, KY An Evening on Firkin Fest 2022

Firkin Fest in Ashland

Firk Yeah! Ashland’s only craft beer fest is ready to celebrate seven years of serving up supreme craft beers in downtown Ashland, Kentucky on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

For more information call 6063291007 or visit ashlandinmotion.com/firkin-fest