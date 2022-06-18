Firkin Fest in Ashland

to

Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Firkin Fest in Ashland

Firk Yeah! Ashland’s only craft beer fest is ready to celebrate seven years of serving up supreme craft beers in downtown Ashland, Kentucky on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

For more information call 6063291007 or visit ashlandinmotion.com/firkin-fest

Info

Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
6063291007
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Firkin Fest in Ashland - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Firkin Fest in Ashland - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Firkin Fest in Ashland - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Firkin Fest in Ashland - 2022-06-18 12:00:00 ical