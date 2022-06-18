Firkin Fest in Ashland
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Firkin Fest 2022
Firk Yeah! Ashland’s only craft beer fest is ready to celebrate seven years of serving up supreme craft beers in downtown Ashland, Kentucky on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
For more information call 6063291007 or visit ashlandinmotion.com/firkin-fest
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor