Bronze Buffalo Festival

The 10th Annual Buffalo Festival and Paintout, an en plein air event, to be presented September 27 to 29 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

The three day event will be highlighted by an exhibition where more than $3,000 in Merit and Purchase Awards will be presented for winning entries. The annual festival is presented by co-sponsors Swedish Match and Atmos Energy Company.

The Buffalo theme for the Festival and Paintout was inspired by the two heroic sized bronzes installed in the art museum’s Ryan Sculpture Park on Frederica Street between 9th and 10th Streets

The bronzes were commissioned by the museum to create the Bronze Buffalo Trace designed to commemorate the origins of Owensboro. Present day Frederica Street began as a buffalo trace through which settlers made their way to the banks of the Ohio River to establish the settlement which ultimately became Owensboro.

The bronze buffalo sculpture “Into the Wind” and “Meadowlands Pair,” were gifts to the museum and the community from Mary Lou Steele and her late husband, Robert Steele, and former Mayor Ron Payne and his wife Denise. The bronzes were created by the noted American wildlife sculptor T. D. Kelsey of Texas.

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5:00 p.m. and weekends 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are encouraged of $3.00 for adults for $2.00 for children.

For more information call (270) 685-3181 or visit omfa.us