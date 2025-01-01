First Day Hike - John James Audubon State Park

First Day Hike -

Join the nationwide movement to get outdoors on the first day of the year! John James Audubon State Park will host two First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, 2025. Hike #1 will begin at 11 A.M. and Hike #2 will start at 2:00 P.M. All participants, please meet our naturalist on the Audubon Museum front lawn to be counted in this First Day event and help us beat our attendance record!! Hikers should be prepared to experience the winter woods from pristine valley to upland forest and back, a picturesque 1-mile guided hike over hilly terrain. These will start out as guided hikes but can diverge from there if you’d prefer to go your own way. Sturdy shoes, walking sticks, and attire suitable for the day’s weather are recommended. Stay tuned to Facebook and Instagram announcements, in case weather conditions should cancel the event. Questions can be directed to Lisa Hoffman at (502)782-9727 or lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.

