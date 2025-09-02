First Day Hike 2026 at Carter Caves

irst Day Hike – Carter Caves State Resort Park 📅 Date: January 1, 2026 🕐 Time: 1:00 PM 📍 Location: Carter Caves State Resort Park – Olive Hill, KY Start the new year with fresh air and breathtaking views! Join us for a guided First Day Hike as we explore two of Carter Caves’ most scenic trails — the Natural Bridge Trail (easy 0.5-mile loop) and the Horn Hollow Trail (moderate, hilly 1.5-mile route). Along the way, our knowledgeable guide will share fascinating facts about the area’s rock formations, lush forest, wildlife, and other unique natural features. This free event is perfect for families, friends, and solo adventurers alike. Dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water to stay comfortable on the trails. Celebrate the beauty of Kentucky’s outdoors, set a healthy tone for the year ahead, and make unforgettable memories at Carter Caves!

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov