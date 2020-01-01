First Day Hike at Kentucky Dam Village

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044

 Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Gilbertsville

Do you love to hike? Would you like to kick off the new year with some exercise and beautiful scenery? If so, you need to come out to Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park on January 1st 2020! We will offer a short guided hike in an interesting and scenic area of our beautiful park! Make sure to dress for the weather, bring water, and bring your cameras to take pictures!

For more information call (502) 703-0304 or visit parks.ky.gov

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044
