First Day Hike at Kentucky State Parks

Do you love to hike? Would you like to kick off the new year with some exercise and beautiful scenery? If so, you need to come out to a participating Kentucky State Park on January 1st 2023!

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Sunday, January 1, 2023Start 2023 off on the right (or left) foot with a self-guided First Day Hike around Big Bone Lick! Download a map or pick one up from the Gift Shop, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This self-guided First Day Hike will take you from the Museum to the diorama pit where you can view replica Ice Age Mega Mammals, from there you will journey 0.9 miles along the Big Bone Creek Trail passing by active salt springs and Big Bone Creek. Once back in the parking area you will continue onto the Bison Trace Trail for 0.5 miles to enjoy the natural beauty of Big Bone Valley as well as say hello to the bison! Complete your hike by hiking another 0.5 miles back to the Museum. Interested in a longer hike? Hike along the Bison Trace Trail and pick up the Cedar Run Trail located towards the back of the bison fields. At the intersection on Cedar Run Trail take a left to add 0.5 miles or take a right to add another 1.0 miles combining Cedar Run Trail and Gobbler's Trace Trail. Tag us on Facebook @BigBoneLickSHS with your First Day Hike adventures!

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park Sunday, January 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. - NoonStart the New Year off on the right foot (or left) for our First Day Hike. Join Park Manager Doug Brown for a 1 Mile Hike of the Buffalo Trace Trail to "hike thru history" on the first day of 2023. We will travel back in time over 16,000 years without the aid of a DeLorean automobile. Call (859) 289-5507 for more information.

E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park

Sunday, January 1, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.A very special History Hike to welcome the New Year! A part of the national First Day Hike initiative. Unique to this hike is the addition of complementary hot drinks of coffee, cider, and hot chocolate! Have you ever wondered about some of the remains of structures that you may have seen around the park? Hike some of the most interesting historic sites on the park and learn about the past of the old Central State Hospital. This hike will meet at the Sawyer Hayes Community Center and last approximately 2 hours. $5 per person, pre-registration required, max of 20 hikers. Call 502-429-7270 or email Andrew.spence@ky.gov.

Kingdom Come State Park Sunday, January 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. - NoonStart the New Year off on the right foot with our annual First Day Hike! Join us for a moderate hike on a portion of the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail that runs through our park! Participants will meet at 12 o'clock Overlook to begin the hike. Please come prepared with water, snacks, appropriate shoes and clothing. For more info call (606) 589-2478.

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Sunday, January 1, 2023, Noon - 2:00 p.m.Start off the new year right with our guided first day hike! We will be meeting in the lodge lobby at noon on New Year's Day to hike around the Lake Trail (~2.75 miles). This hike is recommended for those age 8 and above, but all ages up for the adventure are welcome to join, including pets on leashes. Bring some water and dress for the weather. Call the park at (270) 797-3421 for more details.

General Butler State Resort Park Sunday, January 1, 2023, 1:00 p.m. Join us for a First Day Hike to start your new year off on the right foot.We will hike the new Turkeyfoot Trail. Meet at the ranger office (across from the lodge) at 1pm. It is a two mile trail. Dress for the weather and bring water. For more info email carly.adkins@ky.gov.

Kincaid Lake State Park Sunday, January 1, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Come join our Recreation Director on the 1st at 1 p.m. at the Recreation Building to hike the 1 mile Spicebush Trail and we'll start at the trailhead behind the Basketball Court. That's a lot of ones (1 p.m. - 1/1/2023 - 1 mile hike) to start your New Year off right. Questions about the event Please call our office at (859) 654-3531 for further details. We hope to see you there!

Cumberland Falls State Resort ParkSunday, January 1, 2023, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Come kick off the new year with the First Day Hike to the Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower at Cumberland Falls!The view from this historic Fire Tower is breathtaking. We will be there as the sun gets ready to set and then hike back before it gets dark. Meet at the front steps of the lodge at 4pm. We will return to the lodge by 6pm. Please wear closed toed shoes and bring plenty of water. Call (606) 528-4121 for additional information.

Make sure to dress for the weather, bring water, and bring your cameras to take pictures!

For more information call (502) 703-0304 or visit parks.ky.gov