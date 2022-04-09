First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass Annual Reception

to

Corte Lima 101 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky

First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass Annual Reception

Our Third Annual Scholarship reception will be on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at Corto Lima in Lexington, KY from 11:00am-12:30pm. We will be awarding three scholarships to students from UK, BCTC, and Transylvania. Our keynote speaker for the event is Former UK First Lady Patsy Todd.

For more information visit firstgenwomenbg.org/

Info

Corte Lima 101 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass Annual Reception - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass Annual Reception - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass Annual Reception - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass Annual Reception - 2022-04-09 11:00:00 ical