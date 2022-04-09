First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass Annual Reception
Our Third Annual Scholarship reception will be on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at Corto Lima in Lexington, KY from 11:00am-12:30pm. We will be awarding three scholarships to students from UK, BCTC, and Transylvania. Our keynote speaker for the event is Former UK First Lady Patsy Todd.
For more information visit firstgenwomenbg.org/
