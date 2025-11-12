× Expand KMAC First look square - 1 Illustration of a Christmas ornament with an eye. Text reads: First Look, an exclusive preview of the Holiday Collection at the KMAC Shop

First Look at the KMAC Shop

We’re redecorating for the season! Join us on Wednesday, November 12th from 4-8pm for First Look, where the KMAC Shop will debut its new look for the holidays. Guests will be able to take part in a unique shopping experience and sip on delicious cocktails from our bar. Guests can also enjoy a very special performance from award-winning poet Ron Whitehead and a poster reveal from artist Pip Pullen.

Not able to make it? No worries! Our next big shopping event is our annual Martinis & Mistletoe, on December 4th.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org